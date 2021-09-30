He hesitated getting the vaccine. Now he's in a life-or-death battle with COVID
He hesitated getting the vaccine. Now he's in a life-or-death battle with COVID
Mark Reynolds - Providence Journal
9/30/21
The family of a 38-year-old Warwick man says he regrets his own vaccine hesitancy earlier this year before COVID-19 put him in a coma
Read Full Story on providencejournal.com
