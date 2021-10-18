Heads of Local Dioceses Look Forward To Working Together
Heads of Local Dioceses Look Forward To Working Together
Paula Katinas - The Tablet
10/18/21
The Archbishop of New York’s simple message for the incoming Bishop of Brooklyn: Welcome back, it’s going to be great working with you.
Read Full Story on thetablet.org
