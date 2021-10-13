Hemp farmers say South Dakota government still has strong hold on crops despite legalization
Hemp farmers say South Dakota government still has strong hold on crops despite legalization
Rebekah Tuchscherer, Argus Leader - Argus Leader
10/13/21
For most, the crop year’s been good. For others, it’s been a constant reminder of the state government’s stronghold on a crop it doesn’t seem to want.
Read Full Story on argusleader.com
