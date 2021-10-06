Here's the lineup for M3F 2022 in downtown Phoenix with Kaytranada, Leon Bridges and more
Here's the lineup for M3F 2022 in downtown Phoenix with Kaytranada, Leon Bridges and more
Ed Masley, The Arizona Republic - The Arizona Republic
10/6/21
M3F, formerly known as McDowell Mountain Music Festival, has announced its 2022 lineup for Phoenix with Kaytranada, Spafford, Jungle, Leon Bridges.
Read Full Story on azcentral.com
