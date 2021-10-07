High school football: How West Point background prepared Kyle West to be O'Neill's leader
High school football: How West Point background prepared Kyle West to be O'Neill's leader
Melissa Kramer - recordonline.com on MSN.com
10/7/21
James I. O'Neill senior quarterback Kyle West has learned a lot from his family, which has plenty of history at West Point.
