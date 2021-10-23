HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Lamar leads Generals to 1st postseason win in 8 years
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
'Get this thing rolling' — Phoenix Suns ready to return to NBA Finals and finish job
Arizona Cardinals’ bilingual broadcaster embracing Mexican American roots
Phoenix Rising FC suffers first loss since August
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Phoenix Rising extends head coach Rick Schantz’s contract through 2024
Blind street vendor with a heart of gold uplifting west Phoenix with his attitude
Phoenix Mercury GM: 'We're not going to take any steps back'
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Will this Arizona lawmaker become the state's most ardent proponent of gun rights? He's trying
Phoenix family remembers grandfather killed in crash before 60th birthday
'I wouldn't be standing here today': Circle the City marks 9 years helping homeless patients
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
The Wrap: Coyotes Out-Shoot Islanders, but Visitors Emerge as Victors
Retired NFL linebacker Lorenzo Alexander is helping kids in Arcadia and south Phoenix
5 takeaways from Phoenix Suns lopsided loss at Portland Trail Blazers in second of back-to-back
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Home2 Suites by Hilton Phoenix Avondale Opens
Retired NFL linebacker Lorenzo Alexander is helping kids in Arcadia and south Phoenix
Phoenix Suns: Monty Williams frowns on idea of coaches again wearing suits for games
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Lamar leads Generals to 1st postseason win in 8 years
TOM WHITUS
[email protected]
- News and Tribune
10/23/21
Join the Community
shares
CLARKSVILLE — Another huge night from Robert Lamar led Clarksville to its first postseason win in eight years Friday night.
Read Full Story on newsandtribune.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Instant Analysis: No. 4 Alabama 52, Tennessee 24
Alabama-Tennessee rivalry still has a little mustard
Derrick Henry is good, and a Titans win over the Chiefs would make a statement to the NFL
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL