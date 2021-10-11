High school teams face narrow options for using college facilities this winter
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Week 6 high school football predictions: Foothill, Shasta and Enterprise renew rivalries
Anthony Hamilton talks new album, fame, and Hollywood aspirations
'We’ve learned how resilient nature is': Animals recovering from fires get a little help
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
PG&E may shut off power to thousands over windy forecast
California’s National Guard Is Deployed To Assist Four Beleaguered Hospitals
PG&E may shut off power to thousands; cites windy forecast
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
PG&E may shut off power to thousands over windy forecast
California’s National Guard Is Deployed To Assist Four Beleaguered Hospitals
PG&E May Shut Off Power to Thousands Over Windy Forecast
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Halloween: What you need to know about trick-or-treating downtown this year
Shasta County's latest COVID-19 wave begins to subside, but fall, winter holidays are coming
Black Bear Diner Announces Grand Opening of Brownsville, Texas Diner, with Enhanced Layout to Better Accommodate Off-Premise Sales
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
High school teams face narrow options for using college facilities this winter
Erica Nitschke - Portland Press Herald
10/11/21
Join the Community
shares
Some colleges in Maine are not allowing high school events on their campuses, while others are requiring proof of vaccination for teams and fans.
Read Full Story on pressherald.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Meet the candidates: St. James Town Council
Rutgers Award-Winning Invention Aims to Reinvent Drug Delivery
Find the Job That's Right for You
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL