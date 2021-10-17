Homecoming week for the Univ. of ND brings back in-person events
Homecoming week for the Univ. of ND brings back in-person events
Aaron Walling - Fargo KVLY-TV on MSN.com
10/17/21
It’s homecoming week for the University of North Dakota in Grand Forks. It’s the first time since 2019 that they are returning to in-person events.
Read Full Story on valleynewslive.com
