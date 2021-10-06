Hundreds Participate in Neponset River Cleanup, Including Norwood
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Shaw: Teachers say West Fargo schools are under-reporting COVID infections
Fargo 'flight nannies' chaperone pandemic puppies to their new homes
This Fargo man is battling a walnut-wielding squirrel—and losing
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Late-season tornadoes touch down in N.D., Minnesota
Shaw: Teachers say West Fargo schools are under-reporting COVID infections
Kirklan Irey scores two power-play goals in Sioux City Musketeers loss
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Late-season tornadoes touch down in N.D., Minnesota
Nifty Seen Opening Above 17,900; TCS, Reliance Industries In Focus
Kirklan Irey scores two power-play goals in Sioux City Musketeers loss
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
News - Multimedia Journalist
UNI football can’t overcome mistakes at North Dakota State
Fargo Davies clips Sheyenne to earn spot in finals
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Hundreds Participate in Neponset River Cleanup, Including Norwood
Mary Ellen Gambon - Patch
10/6/21
Join the Community
shares
The annual fall cleanup drew more than 400 volunteers from Canton, Norwood, Walpole, Boston and surrounding communities.
Read Full Story on patch.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Massachusetts man pleads guilty in cocaine trafficking after Operation Snowfall investigation
SI's Jack McCallum lists two Celtics legends among his 10 greatest 'what-ifs' of NBA history
'They paved a path for me': Deb Haaland on running the Boston Marathon on Indigenous Peoples Day
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL