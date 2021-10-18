Huntington church collects toys ahead of Christmas
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ release date pushed back
Russian Circles Robbed on Tour, Thousands of Dollars of Gear Stolen
They’ve been stuck for months on cargo ships now floating off Southern California. They’re desperate
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Meat Recalls In San Francisco: Ground Meat; Canned Beef And Gravy
Shasta County schools see student absences spike during statewide walkout over vaccine mandates
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ release date pushed back
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
California Has Driest Year Since 1924
Parents, students protest California school vaccine mandate
Mountain lion sighting prompts lockdowns at two California schools
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
California Has Driest Year Since 1924
Despite new police chief’s efforts, some students feel unsafe at SSU
Parents, students protest California school vaccine mandate
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Despite new police chief’s efforts, some students feel unsafe at SSU
Manfred To Oakland And Alameda County Elected Officials: Give The A’s Money For A Stadium
Blake Dantier pays tribute to country music’s traditional sounds
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Huntington church collects toys ahead of Christmas
Anna King - WOWKtv
10/18/21
Join the Community
shares
The Christ Temple Church in Huntington is asking for donations to their annual toy drive. They’re collecting new and used toys to provide for families in need ahead of
Read Full Story on wowktv.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Marion County Family Resource Network holds ornament fundraiser to give toys to kids in need
Earl Wayne Rutherford, Warren, Ohio
Bridges ready to display improvement off the bounce, more consistency
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL