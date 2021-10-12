I found the perfect sandwich in Glendale. Here's why you need this torta in your life
I found the perfect sandwich in Glendale. Here's why you need this torta in your life
Andi Berlin, The Arizona Republic - The Arizona Republic on MSN.com
10/12/21
The family behind Los Reyes de la Torta opened another Mexico City sandwich shop fit for a food celeb. Here's what to eat at Tortas CM is in Glendale.
Read Full Story on azcentral.com
