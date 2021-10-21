Illinois vs. Penn State Football Prediction and Preview
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
How to watch, stream, listen to the Oklahoma Sooners vs. the Kansas Jayhawks
Kansas City 31, Washington 13
A federal investigation begins for former Kansas City detective accused of exploiting women
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Looking at whether KCPS could close schools as part of 'Blueprint 2030' plan
Salinans set to vote on ordinance limiting City Commission's power in November
Hopped Up: Brewing Beer with Fresh Hops from Kansas
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Chase Briscoe Kansas Advance
DataBank Reveals Expansion at its Kansas City Data Center
Kansas City Chiefs: 4 bold predictions for Week 7 vs. Titans
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Man pleads guilty to shutting down rural Kansas water system
How to watch, stream, listen to the Oklahoma Sooners vs. the Kansas Jayhawks
DataBank Reveals Expansion at its Kansas City Data Center
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Kansas City Chiefs: 4 bold predictions for Week 7 vs. Titans
Baxter Springs resident helps restore a piece of Southeast Kansas history
Kansas Bowhunter and Outfitter Takes a Giant 200-Inch Buck Buck
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Illinois vs. Penn State Football Prediction and Preview
Gabe Salgado - Athlon Sports
10/21/21
Join the Community
shares
Our college football experts predict, pick and preview the Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Penn State Nittany Lions (PSU) Big Ten game, with kickoff time, TV channel and spread.
Read Full Story on athlonsports.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Two Chicago Police Officers Wounded By Accidental Friendly Fire While Confronting Suspect In Lyons, Police Say
Bulls' Zach LaVine: 'This Ain't Last Year; We're Looking Forward Now' After Win
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Booster Shot Latest, Mix and Match Approval, New Mutation
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL