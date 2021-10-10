'It's not a valid dialogue': Some activists unhappy with Maunakea plan forum
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
West Bengal Lottery Result 2021: Dear Bangabhumi Ichamati Result for October 10 at 4 PM; 1st Prize Winner to Get Rs 50 lakh
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Giants-Dodgers: Fan Frenzy Reached Fever Pitch As Game Time Approached
Limit the info you share with retailers
NAU ROUNDUP: Soccer falls at Idaho
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
‘Photographing the Brecon Beacons helps my PTSD”
Ronald Isakson, 82
Giants-Dodgers: By Planes, Trains, Automobiles And Kayaks; Giants Fans Flock To Oracle Park
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
‘Photographing the Brecon Beacons helps my PTSD”
Ronald Isakson, 82
PREP FOOTBALL: Post Falls loses heartbreaker; Lakeland romps
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
PREP ROUNDUP: Peters runs to victory in Lewiston
Atlanta Falcons' Matt Ryan closes in on 5K completions, a mark only six QBs have reached
Cottrel: Apple Butter Festival an important part of living in Enon
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
'It's not a valid dialogue': Some activists unhappy with Maunakea plan forum
Michael Brestovansky - Hawaii Tribune-Herald
10/10/21
Join the Community
shares
A recent public meeting to discuss the University of Hawaii’s future plans for Maunakea failed to win the trust of some Native Hawaiian activists.
Read Full Story on hawaiitribune-herald.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Native Hawaiians demand justice for sex-trafficking victims amid searches for missing women
Lotus Honolulu gets a new general manager
Koningsdam Set to Resume Service, Kicking Off First Season on the West Coast
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL