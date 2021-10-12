'It's ridiculous': Edison residents fed up with industrial noise and traffic
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Mental Health Summit returns for a virtual and in-person gathering
Grand Junction VA co-hosts second annual Mental Health Summit at the Western Region OneSource
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
2 Solar Projects Begin at Denver International Airport
Colorado Health Care Workers Have Until Friday to Get 1st COVID Shot
New Mexico oil and gas supporters concerned for BLM move back to Washington, D.C.
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Mental Health Summit returns for a virtual and in-person gathering
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
'It's ridiculous': Edison residents fed up with industrial noise and traffic
Suzanne Russell, MyCentralJersey.com - MyCentralJersey on MSN.com
10/12/21
Join the Community
shares
Dinell Lombardi can't stand the noise and traffic from the businesses across from her Coral Street home off Amboy Avenue just east of the NJ Turnpike.
Read Full Story on mycentraljersey.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Classics professor's lawsuit against academic society dismissed by New Jersey court
'Sabrina the Teenage Witch' house hits the market for $1.95M in New Jersey
Walker & Dunlop Completes Sale of Luxury Multifamily Property in Westfield, New Jersey
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL