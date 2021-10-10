Jacob Manu breaks down commitment to Arizona
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Are COVID rules for schools keeping your kids out of class?
Vermont ski resorts hoping for bounce back year
COVID data for Thursday, Sept. 30: Cases on 3-month climb in Michigan while most states see decreases
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
UM weighs making organ transplants contingent on COVID vaccination
Rutland Herald: Do no harm
2 St. Albans high school football players test positive for Covid-19
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Scott administration seeks to slow down Raise the Age initiative
Rutland Herald: Do no harm
Survivor speaks out about release of notorious Vermont sex offender
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
How Vermonters will mark Indigenous Peoples' Day this year
Poet and ‘trailblazer’ Julia Dorr latest edition to Rutland Sculpture Trail
What will the COVID restrictions be at Vermont ski resorts? Here's a rundown
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Jacob Manu breaks down commitment to Arizona
@247Sports - 247 Sports
10/10/21
Join the Community
shares
Servite linebacker Jacob Manu has been one of our favorite defensive players to watch this season and the athlete picked up his first Power 5 offer on Sunday.
Read Full Story on 247sports.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Arizona Cardinals remain undefeated following win over 49ers
Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from Oct. 8-10
Cardinals' defense comes up with 4 stops on 4th down to defeat 49ers, improve to 5-0
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL