Jayden de Laura leads WSU Cougars to eighth consecutive win against Oregon State
Jayden de Laura leads WSU Cougars to eighth consecutive win against Oregon State
Jayden de Laura leads WSU Cougars to eighth consecutive win against Oregon State - Seattle Times
10/9/21
Jayden de Laura threw for 399 yards and three touchdowns as Washington State beat Oregon State 31-24 in a key Pac-12 football game.
