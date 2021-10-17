Jill Biden surprises South Carolina 'prayer partner'
Jill Biden surprises South Carolina 'prayer partner'
by Associated Press - Washington Examiner on MSN.com
10/17/21
Jill Biden on Sunday returned to the South Carolina Baptist church where she says she began to repair her relationship with God following her son's death from brain cancer six years ago.
Read Full Story on washingtonexaminer.com
