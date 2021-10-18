John Dennis Sullivan
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Fort Smith Area Events: See What's Coming Up This Weekend
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
ICU nurse helps fill nursery of newborn whose mom died of COVID-19 shortly after giving birth
Arkansas mother and daughter counselors share passion for changing lives
Arkansas football coach Sam Pittman has no regrets on 2-point conversion decision vs. Ole Miss
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Arkansas officer kills 1 after knife attack, 2 others dead
Fort Smith officer fires weapon in knife attack, three dead; Arkansas State Police investigate, officer stabbed but will survive
Police: Fort Smith officer stabbed in the neck, three others killed in domestic violence attack
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Three dead, including suspect, after man cuts Arkansas officer's throat
Fort Smith officer fires weapon in knife attack, three dead; Arkansas State Police investigate, officer stabbed but will survive
Police: Fort Smith officer stabbed in the neck, three others killed in domestic violence attack
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
3 dead, Arkansas officer in surgery after early-morning attack
Top performers for high school football from the Fort Smith area for Week 7
360-degree support: Fort Smith Public School System works to offer students mental health resources
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
John Dennis Sullivan
Staff Report - Villages-News
10/18/21
Join the Community
shares
John Dennis Sullivan went to be with our Lord on October 12, 2021. He was born on June 6, 1935, raised in New York City, attended Mother of the Savior Semina
Read Full Story on villages-news.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Catholic high school football team under investigation for alleged use of racial slurs
Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Rick Wakeman brings live show to Fall River!
Hyannis Catholic Football Team Suspended After Using Racial Slurs
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL