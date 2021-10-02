Join Hayden Grove for Cleveland Browns vs. Minnesota Vikings game, drink specials at Winking Lizard in Lakewood
Join Hayden Grove for Cleveland Browns vs. Minnesota Vikings game, drink specials at Winking Lizard in Lakewood
Hayden Grove, cleveland.com - Cleveland.com
10/2/21
Join the Community
shares
Vikings game at the Winking Lizard in Lakewood to be featured on live broadcasts, plus drink specials and giveaways.
Read Full Story on cleveland.com
