Judge tosses parents' challenge to SAU 16's mask rules for Exeter area schools
Judge tosses parents' challenge to SAU 16's mask rules for Exeter area schools
Alexander LaCasse, Seacoastonline.com - Seacoastonline.com
10/18/21
Twenty-two families sought an injunction against SAU 16's mask requirement during "substantial" periods of community COVID-19 transmission.
Read Full Story on seacoastonline.com
