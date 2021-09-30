Jurors recommend death penalty for man convicted of killing San Diego officer, injuring partner
Jurors recommend death penalty for man convicted of killing San Diego officer, injuring partner
Mark Saunders - ABC 10 News
9/30/21
Jurors have reached a sentencing decision for the man convicted of shooting two San Diego Police officers in 2016, killing one of them.
Read Full Story on 10news.com
