K-State Returns Home to Host TCU on Homecoming
Derek Nester - KDNS
10/27/21
Coming off a second-half comeback win at Texas Tech, Kansas State returns home on Saturday as it hosts TCU at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. The
Read Full Story on sunflowerstateradio.com
