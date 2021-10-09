Kanawha-Charleston Health Department | 100,000 vaccinated in Kanawha County
Kanawha-Charleston Health Department | 100,000 vaccinated in Kanawha County
WSAZ News Staff - WSAZ
10/9/21
Kanawha County has reached 100,000 individuals fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department reports Friday.
