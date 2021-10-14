Lakers News: Frank Vogel Expecting LeBron James & Anthony Davis To 'Carry The Load' Early In Season
[]
Lakers News: Frank Vogel Expecting LeBron James & Anthony Davis To 'Carry The Load' Early In Season
Damian Burchardt - Lakers Nation
10/14/21
Los Angeles Lakers coach Frank Vogel said Anthony Davis and LeBron James will need to lead the team as it gels after the offseason overhaul.
