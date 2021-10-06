Launch of 'MAC For Lake County' Saturday
Launch of 'MAC For Lake County' Saturday
Submitted - Lake County Record-Bee on MSN.com
10/6/21
The Middletown Art Center is celebrating its seventh year by officially becoming MAC For Lake County, the County’s premier contemporary art destination. Join this historic moment at the MAC For
Read Full Story on record-bee.com
