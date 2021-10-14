LCSO confirms remains found in North Fort Myers are not Lauren Dumolo's
LCSO confirms remains found in North Fort Myers are not Lauren Dumolo's
Katelyn Massarelli - ABC7
10/14/21
The Lee County Sheriff's Office confirmed the skeletal remains found in North Fort Myers off of Pine Island Road are not the missing Cape Coral mother Lauren Dumolo.
