Legendary Kentucky high school coach dies
Legendary Kentucky high school coach dies
Cassidy Wood - WOWKtv
9/30/21
A legendary Kentucky high school coach, gone too soon. Johnson Central head football and wrestling coach Jim Matney passed away Tuesday.
Read Full Story on wowktv.com
