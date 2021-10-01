Lordstown jumps after announcing deal to sell Ohio plant to iPhone manufacturer Foxconn for $230 million
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Wisconsin vs. Michigan: Through the years image gallery
Target to Stop Selling Trading Cards in Stores
Things Are Heating Up on 'The Bachelorette'—Here's the Season 16, Episode 2 Recap
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
For Jim Harbaugh and Michigan, Wisconsin is the ultimate ‘prove-it’ game
Bice: Multimillionaire U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson paid a mere $2,105 in state income taxes in 2017, despite making big bucks
Titans move to No. 8 in football rankings
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Is Jesse Marsch the man for Leipzig? An arduous autumn will tell us much about the American's job security
Foxconn Picks Ohio Over Wisconsin
Bradford student earns Girl Scout honor by promoting diversity in tennis
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Is Jesse Marsch the man for Leipzig? An arduous autumn will tell us much about the American's job security
Foxconn Picks Ohio Over Wisconsin
These four candidates will run against Mequon-Thiensville School Board members in November recall election
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
World Space Week 2021 honors women in space: How to join the celebration online and in person
Urdahl, Stange and Laatsch excited for Chippewa Valley return
Wisconsin Double The National Rate For Child Lead Poisoning: Study
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Lordstown jumps after announcing deal to sell Ohio plant to iPhone manufacturer Foxconn for $230 million
Natasha Dailey - Business Insider on MSN.com
10/1/21
Join the Community
shares
As part of the deal, Foxconn will also purchase $50 million of Lordstown stock directly from the company at about $6.90 per share.
Read Full Story on markets.businessinsider.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
What Sonny Styles' top five means for Ohio State football: Buckeyes Recruiting
Top 2023 target, Sonny Styles, puts Ohio State in top 5
Rutgers Wire: The Ohio State program and game from a Scarlet Knights' perspective
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL