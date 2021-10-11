Lost Dog Makes 150-Mile Journey Home Thanks To Local Shelters
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Lost Dog Makes 150-Mile Journey Home Thanks To Local Shelters
Charles Woodman - Patch
10/11/21
Join the Community
shares
Teddy Bear was lost in Wenatchee National Forest — but thanks to several Washington shelters, he's made it all the way home to Yakima.
Read Full Story on patch.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
U.S. West Coast regional lenders Columbia and Umpqua to combine
Sullivan & Cromwell, Wachtell guide Columbia-Umpqua bank union
Deputies Suspect Arson After Fire At Islamic Center Of Tacoma
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL