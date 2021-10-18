Man arrested in fatal shooting of South Florida officer
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Purdue football 24, Iowa 7: Grading the Boilers
Mason City's Rhodes verbally commits to Iowa wrestling
Des Moines Lincoln senior Mickey Griffith commits to the Iowa Hawkeye wrestling program
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital Nurse raises money for NICU patients
Unranked Purdue upsets No. 2 Iowa 24-7
Aidan O’Connell, David Bell lead Purdue past No. 2 Iowa 24-7
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Iowa City City Hall gives away free COVID-19 test kits
Eli Iserbyt takes the win at Iowa City UCI Cyclocross World Cup
🌱 City Council At-Large Candidates Speak + UAW 40 Gets Support
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Iowa City City Hall gives away free COVID-19 test kits
Eli Iserbyt takes the win at Iowa City UCI Cyclocross World Cup
🌱 City Council At-Large Candidates Speak + UAW 40 Gets Support
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital Nurse raises money for NICU patients
Eli Iserbyt takes the win at Iowa City UCI Cyclocross World Cup
🌱 City Council At-Large Candidates Speak + UAW 40 Gets Support
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Man arrested in fatal shooting of South Florida officer
Associated Press - StarTribune
10/18/21
Join the Community
shares
An 18-year-old man is accused of fatally shooting a Florida police officer during an altercation, officials said Monday.
Read Full Story on startribune.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Florida health department calls for permanent school mask mandate ban
Florida man makes hole-in-one on same hole in consecutive rounds
Michigan football gets commitment from 2022 Florida safety Damani Dent
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL