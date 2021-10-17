Meet our Mid-Valley: South Salem grad gives back to the music community
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Meet our Mid-Valley: South Salem grad gives back to the music community
Tracy Loew, Statesman Journal - Statesman Journal
10/17/21
Join the Community
shares
Celebrated violist and Salem native Caitlin Lynch will return to her roots to celebrate the 5th anniversary of a project to encourage music students.
Read Full Story on statesmanjournal.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Maine's firefighter shortage obscured by rural 'ghost stations'
Maine CDC reports another rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations Sunday
Maine begins process to remove the %&*@ from vanity plates
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL