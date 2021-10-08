Meet the veterans serving as grand marshals in this year's Veterans Day parade
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
5 burning questions and a prediction with a Georgia reporter
Basketball Recruit Josh Reed Commits to Cincinnati
Dawers remembers Bobby Zarem, a first-class connector and cheerleader for Savannah
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Georgia braces for TV, film workers strike
Savannah State's Jatavion Williams takes unusual route from student manager to running back
Trump-backed candidates face scrutiny after minimal vetting
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Columbus Police participate in “Faith and Blue” weekend community events for the first time ever
Pembroke man gets 20+ years for meth trafficking
MCG moves forward with efforts to send rural Georgia more primary-care doctors
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Tiger Buzz: Auburn vs. Georgia TV info, key matchups and what to watch for
Pembroke man gets 20+ years for meth trafficking
Sen. Jon Ossoff, Energy Sec. Jennifer Granholm visit Savannah to discuss clean energy
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
RUN THE RACE: Georgia Run For The Fallen Participant Helps Other Runners Succeed
Photos: IF I FELL By Jocelyn Beard at TheatreWorks New Milford
Ashley Bohle
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Meet the veterans serving as grand marshals in this year's Veterans Day parade
BrieAnna J. Frank - The Arizona Republic on MSN.com
10/8/21
Join the Community
shares
The Nov. 11 parade in Phoenix is expected to have 2,500 marchers and 45,000 spectators, according to Honoring America's Veterans.
Read Full Story on azcentral.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Arizona-UCLA storylines: Coaching ties, momentum changers and Jordan McCloud's greatest hits
UCLA football looks to avoid being Arizona's upset victim
San Francisco 49ers rookie QB Trey Lance to make first start Sunday at Arizona Cardinals
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL