Michigan football vs. Northwestern: by the numbers, preview, score predictions
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Area native brings her dreams to life through success of annual ghost walks
NJ Football: Murray, Cranford deal Woodbridge first loss
Football predictions: Simeon Pincus’ Big Central Conference Week 7 picks
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Football Predictions: Andy Mendlowitz's Week 8 Middlesex County picks
Football predictions: Simeon Pincus’ Big Central Conference Week 8 picks
Scotch Plains-Fanwood Area High School Sports: This Weekend In Preps
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
N.J. Assembly Speaker: It doesn’t matter who you vote for, just vote | Opinion
Week 8 Media Blitz coverage of Big Central Conference football action
Football Predictions: Andy Mendlowitz's Week 8 Middlesex County picks
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
N.J. Assembly Speaker: It doesn’t matter who you vote for, just vote | Opinion
Football Predictions: Andy Mendlowitz's Week 8 Middlesex County picks
NJ Transit Plans Set A Smart, Innovative Vision For The Future
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Michigan football vs. Northwestern: by the numbers, preview, score predictions
Isaiah Hole - USA Today
10/22/21
Join the Community
shares
Michigan scoring offense: 14th (38.5 ppg) 61st (23.8 ppg) Northwestern scoring defense: Michigan rushing offense: 6th (246.5 ypg) 118th (206.17 ypga) N
Read Full Story on wolverineswire.usatoday.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Michigan Madness highlights: Dancing, dunks, and 3-point contest
Generali closer to controlling Cattolica after Buffett tenders shares - source
Report: Partridge Creek under new management as it moves through receivership
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL