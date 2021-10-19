Mike Durant, Black Hawk pilot shot down in Somalia, joins Alabama Senate race
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Our Southern Thang
Gulfport Lemur Fonzie Has ‘Tails’ to Tell
Cruisin’ the Coast wraps up with big expectations for next year
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Brenda Brown Wall
Building towards zero – ending homelessness
Buddy Walk is back and better than ever
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Brenda Brown Wall
Wicker Receives Maritime Champion Award
Building towards zero – ending homelessness
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Buddy Walk is back and better than ever
Gulfport family pushes back against federal vaccination mandate
South Mississippi church celebrates 167th anniversary in Gulfport
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Mike Durant, Black Hawk pilot shot down in Somalia, joins Alabama Senate race
Mike Cason |
[email protected]
- al.com on MSN.com
10/19/21
Join the Community
shares
Durant joins a field of candidates for the Republican nomination that includes Congressman Mo Brooks, Katie Britt, Lynda Blanchard, and Jessica Taylor.
Read Full Story on al.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Chief: Crime spree won't be tolerated
Alabama gas prices up 12 cents in a week: Where can you get the cheapest gas?
Where are they now? Checking in on players, coaches from the 2020 Auburn football team
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL