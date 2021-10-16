Mike Jacobs: Robins pal around on autumn afternoons
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
The Geeky Weekly: Everything Hollywood Gets Wrong About Washington, DC
'Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience' Comes to the District
DC Extras Needed for Netflix Film on Civil Rights Figure Bayard Rustin
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Judge says civil rights of Jan 6 detainees are being violated, hits warden with contempt. ‘FINALLY!!’
Biological Product Groups in Ag Sector Survive and Thrive During the Pandemic
Fiona Hill Calls Capitol Riot A ‘Dress Rehearsal’ For Further Violence
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Miami-Dade Affordable Housing, where Art Thou
Moment climate activist with baseball bat bites police officer outside US Capitol
Passionately Unique: Use What You Love To Drive The Sales You Want
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Ted Lieu Lashes Out After DOJ Pushes Back Against Biden's Advice to Prosecute Bannon
Manchin’s Opposition May Doom Clean-Power Plan Biden Backs
Square CEO Jack Dorsey says he’s looking to build a bitcoin mining system
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Manchin’s Opposition May Doom Clean-Power Plan Biden Backs
Biden pushes police reform, budget at ceremony honoring slain cops
10 Fun Food Events Around DC
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Mike Jacobs: Robins pal around on autumn afternoons
Brad Dokken - Grand Forks Herald
10/16/21
Join the Community
shares
Robins were spread across the lawn feeding on what they found, probably worms, for which their appetite is great, but other ground-dwelling creatures, too.
Read Full Story on grandforksherald.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Port: Capitalism produces a bit of wonder amid the cynicism
ND Heritage Center unveils DinoMummy exhibit
NDSU Volleyball Wins in Straight Sets Over UND
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL