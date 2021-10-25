Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Monday, October 25
Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Monday, October 25
Adam Uren - Bring Me The News
10/25/21
Join the Community
shares
Monday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) includes 3,010 new cases and 22 newly reported deaths. The state's COVID-19 death toll is now 8,559. As of O
Read Full Story on bringmethenews.com
