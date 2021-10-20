[]
Minority-Owned Businesses Gain an Edge with TrueName® Descriptive Domains
Successful minority-owned businesses know a brand is more than a logo, and a strong digital presence is key to business growth. TrueName by Donuts Inc., a global leader in descriptive domains, is proud to announce that its descriptive top-level domains are helping minority-owned businesses and organizations that support diverse communities elevate their brands and quickly communicate the products and services they offer to their markets.