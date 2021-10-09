Montana Indian Athletic Hall of Fame to honor 13 inductees, 2 teams on Saturday
Montana Indian Athletic Hall of Fame to honor 13 inductees, 2 teams on Saturday
Nora Mabie - Great Falls Tribune on MSN.com
10/9/21
The Montana Indian Athletic Hall of Fame will honor 13 individuals and two teams at the University of Montana's UC ballroom at 6 p.m. on Saturday.
