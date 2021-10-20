Mother talks about losing 25 years with son to non-unanimous jury conviction
Mother talks about losing 25 years with son to non-unanimous jury conviction
Makenzie Boucher - Shreveport Times
10/20/21
Brandon Jackson's mother gives an in-depth interview into the life of a loved one whose child was convicted by a non-unanimous jury.
Read Full Story on shreveporttimes.com
