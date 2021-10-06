Multi-purpose entertainment venue planned for Mount Pleasant
Multi-purpose entertainment venue planned for Mount Pleasant
Summer Huechtker - Live 5 News on MSN.com
10/6/21
An indoor entertainment venue could soon be coming to the northern end of Mount Pleasant in the Carolina Park community.
Read Full Story on live5news.com
