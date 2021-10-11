Municipal elections: East Helena mayoral race
Municipal elections: East Helena mayoral race
Jonathon Ambarian - KTVH
10/11/21
East Helena’s mayoral race is pitting a two-term incumbent seeking to continue what he’s started against a city councilman saying a change is needed.
