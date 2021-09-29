My New Home: Back home in Tennessee -- in Midtown
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Things Are Heating Up on 'The Bachelorette'—Here's the Season 16, Episode 2 Recap
New 'Bachelorette,' New Drama: Here's the Season 16, Episode 1 Recap
Bad Bunny's New Crocs Sell Out in Minutes
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
General Mills Releases 'Buddy the Elf' Cereal
There's an Actual Scientific Way to Perfectly Melt Cheese on Toast
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Expedia's Top Trending Spring Break 2021 Destinations
Run One of These 3 Holiday-Themed Virtual Races—Starting With Halloween!
Twitter Reacts to 'Mike Pence's Fly'
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Humpback Whale Swallows a Lobster Diver and Spits Him Out
VIDEO: Massive Shark Captured on Camera Swimming Aside a Ship Across New England Coast
NFL Week 9 Wrap-Up: Wilson Regresses and Tom Brady Chokes
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
2021 Boston Marathon Postponed
Run One of These 3 Holiday-Themed Virtual Races—Starting With Halloween!
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
My New Home: Back home in Tennessee -- in Midtown
Emily Adams Keplinger, The Commercial Appeal - Commercial Appeal on MSN.com
9/29/21
Join the Community
shares
Sowell Realty agent Leigh Martin helped the couple navigate the house-buying process and close on a1,420-square-foot bungalow in Midtown, built in 1922.
Read Full Story on commercialappeal.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Tennessee parents say some books make students 'feel discomfort' because they're White. They say a new law backs them up
Titans coach explains Julio Jones' fourth-quarter absence
Tennessee football: Lack of discipline, self-inflicted errors derailing Vols
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL