New 'Jeopardy!' champion is a former RI theater actor
New 'Jeopardy!' champion is a former RI theater actor
Jack Perry, The Providence Journal - Providence Journal on MSN.com
10/12/21
Jonathan Fisher, who acted at the Gamm Theater before moving to California, ended the quiz show's second-longest win streak.
