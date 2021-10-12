New Nevada cannabis shop opens close to Magic Valley
New Nevada cannabis shop opens close to Magic Valley
@HDruzin - Boise State Public Radio
10/12/21
Thrive Cannabis is opening in Jackpot, Nevada, offering legal marijuana sales less than an hour drive from Twin Falls.
Read Full Story on boisestatepublicradio.org
