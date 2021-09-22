New online dashboard displays COVID-19 levels detected in wastewater across Houston
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
New online dashboard displays COVID-19 levels detected in wastewater across Houston
Courtney Carpenter - abc13.com on MSN.com
9/22/21
Join the Community
shares
People with COVID shed virus particles in their feces, which are then detected in wastewater. The dashboard will help track trends at the community level.
Read Full Story on abc13.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Houston & Harris County still offering millions of dollars in rent relief
Houston harvests ranking as a top U.S. city for farmers markets
New Texas Girl Scouts patch focuses on mental health and managing emotions
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL