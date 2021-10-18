NI petrol station halts unleaded sales after 'contamination' reports
NI petrol station halts unleaded sales after 'contamination' reports
Eimear McGovern - Belfast Telegraph
10/18/21
A Northern Ireland filling station has halted sales of unleaded petrol after customers reported issues with their vehicles with some claiming the fuel was “contaminated”.
