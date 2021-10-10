No. 12 Denver hockey completes weekend sweep over ASU
No. 12 Denver hockey completes weekend sweep over ASU
Jeff Metcalfe - Arizona Republic on MSN.com
10/10/21
ASU hockey lost 4-3 at No. 12 Denver University on Saturday, suffering a weekend sweep. Matthew Kopperud scored his fifth goal in four games.
Read Full Story on azcentral.com
