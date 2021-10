No. 2 Langdon-Edmore-Munich's 44-game winning streak will be put to the test against No. 3 Hillsboro-Central Valley

Langdon-Edmore-Munich and Hillsboro-Central Valley have met twice in the last five years. Both games were state championships. Each team won one of the games and each by two points. The two evenly matched programs will meet again Friday night during the regular season,