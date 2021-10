No. 7 men's ice hockey team thrills first home crowd in 601 days with 5-2 win over No. 6 North Dakota

For the first time in 601 days, golden towels were spun at every seat of the People’s United Center. A total of 3,500 fans came out to Hamden Friday night as the Quinnipiac men’s ice hockey team won its regular season home opener against No.