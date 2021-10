Ohio State football's win over Indiana allowed it to relive its glory days of 2019, a lofty goal in 2021: Stephen Means Observations

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- Three observations from Stephen Means on Ohio State football’s 54-7 win over Indiana on Saturday. 1. Indiana’s offense took the field with 1:50 left to play in the first half, looking to once again answer an OSU touchdown to tie ...